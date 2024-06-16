Tragic Shooting at Detroit Suburb's Splash Pad Injures Nine

In a harrowing incident, nine people, including two young children and their mother, were injured when a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb, where families were gathered to escape the summer heat. The suspect was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities confirmed.

The attack, described as random, took place just after 5 pm at a city park featuring water sprays and fountains. The Oakland County Sheriff, Mike Bouchard, noted that the shooter fired up to 28 times, stopping multiple times to reload. Among the most critically injured was an 8-year-old boy, shot in the head, and his mother, hit in the abdomen and leg.

Law enforcement swiftly responded, arriving on the scene within two minutes due to a system that sends emergency calls directly to first responders. The prompt containment of the suspect likely thwarted a potential second chapter of the tragedy. Authorities later found multiple weapons and evidence at the scene and in the suspect's home, although his motive remains unclear.

