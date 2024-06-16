Security Forces Quash Hostage Crisis in Russian Detention Centre

In a dramatic turn of events, security forces stormed a pretrial detention centre in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, on Sunday, neutralizing inmates who had taken two staff members hostage, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The hostages emerged uninjured after the intense confrontation.

The Federal Penitentiary Service confirmed that the hostage-takers had been "liquidated," with local news outlets indicating that some of the prisoners involved were killed. Earlier, law enforcement sources had revealed that six inmates, armed with a penknife, rubber baton, and fire ax, were behind the crisis.

Notably, the detained inmates are reported to have connections with the Islamic State group, which has executed several attacks on Russian soil in recent years, including a tragic incident in March where gunmen targeted a concert hall in suburban Moscow, resulting in 145 casualties.

