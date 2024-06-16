Left Menu

Security Forces Quash Hostage Crisis in Russian Detention Centre

Security forces successfully intervened in a hostage situation at a pretrial detention centre in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, killing the inmates who had taken two staff members hostage. The hostages were unharmed, and reports suggest that the prisoners involved had affiliations with the Islamic State group.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:59 IST
Security Forces Quash Hostage Crisis in Russian Detention Centre
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a dramatic turn of events, security forces stormed a pretrial detention centre in Rostov-on-Don, southern Russia, on Sunday, neutralizing inmates who had taken two staff members hostage, according to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. The hostages emerged uninjured after the intense confrontation.

The Federal Penitentiary Service confirmed that the hostage-takers had been "liquidated," with local news outlets indicating that some of the prisoners involved were killed. Earlier, law enforcement sources had revealed that six inmates, armed with a penknife, rubber baton, and fire ax, were behind the crisis.

Notably, the detained inmates are reported to have connections with the Islamic State group, which has executed several attacks on Russian soil in recent years, including a tragic incident in March where gunmen targeted a concert hall in suburban Moscow, resulting in 145 casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024