‘Jurassic World 3: Dominion’ set 65 million years back to show 7 new species of Dinosaur

Jurassic World 3 titled 'Jurassic World: Dominion' will start from where 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' left off. The movie is the sixth installment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy. The director of the movie Colin Trevorrow said Jurassic World 3 is set four years after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018).

Viewers will see 'Jurassic World: Dominion' showing 65 million years back to the Cretaceous period, showing the origin story of Jurassic Park's famous T-Rex in the process. The movie will bring something new to dinosaur lovers.

Jurassic World 3 will introduce seven new species of dinosaurs which has not been shown in any film of the franchise. They are Giganotosaurus, Dreadnoughtus, Quetzalcoatulus, Oviraptor, Nasutoceratops, Iguanodon, and MorusIntrepidus.

While talking to Screen Rant, Trevorrow gave updates on Jurassic World: Dominion. "Everything in my mind has always been pretty much present-day," said the filmmaker.

"So [Battle at] Big Rock took place a year or so after the Fallen Kingdom in 2019 when it came out, and the T-Rex has just been out in the Sierra Nevada forest where they all escaped to...It's absolutely massive; it's a whole section of the state. And so she's just been living in there; they've been struggling to catch her for a very long time...So this is about four years later – it's when the movie comes out, so 2022," Trevorrow added.

After multiple delays due to the pandemic, the movie is set to premiere on June 10, 2022. Universal Pictures distributed Jurassic World 3 was planned as early as 2014, as part of the future Jurassic World trilogy.

The production for Jurassic World 3 was put on hold as a safety precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13, 2020. A decision on resuming production was originally expected within several weeks. However, following the delay, the filmmakers saved time by doing post-production work on the footage that was already shot.

Filming for 'Jurassic World: Dominion resumed on July 6 but again was partially halted on October 7, 2020. After several hiatus, the filming concluded on November 7, 2020, after nearly 100 days of shooting.

After filming concluded, Trevorrow worked on the film in a barn behind his U.K. house that had been converted into a post-production facility.

The features returning the characters from 2018's film include Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Sattler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm). Both Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also returning for 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. They are the lead of the franchise since the 2015 originals.

Moreover, Isabella Sermon will reprise her role as Maisie Lockwood, along with Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez. The other actors to return are Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, MamoudouAthie, Scott Haze, DichenLachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to premiere in theatre on June 10, 2022. Check out the trailer below.

