Rajinikanth in hospital for health check-up
It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Superstar Rajinikanth is undergoing routine medical examination at a hospital here, sources close to the top star said on Thursday. ''It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up,'' the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI. The 70-year old actor was in Delhi days ago to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award and he had also visited President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.
