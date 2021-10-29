Left Menu

Benedict Cumberbatch to play poisoned Soviet spy in HBO series 'Londongrad'

British star Benedict Cumberbatch will star in an upcoming HBO limited series, titled Londongrad.Based on Alan Cowells book The Terminal Spy, the show will feature Cumberbatch as former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko who was poisoned with Polonium-210 in 2006.Cumberbatch will also executive produce the series under his SunnyMarch production banner, reported Variety.Litvinenko, who worked in Russias Federal Security Service FSB as an organized crime officer, fled to London in 2000.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-10-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 11:12 IST
Litvinenko, who worked in Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) as an organized crime officer, fled to London in 2000. He became a writer, journalist and outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin. The former KGB spy was mysteriously poisoned in London in 2006. Twenty-two days after his hospitalisation, he had succumbed to the radioactive isotope polonium-210.

Bryan Fogel will direct the show with David Scarpa adapting Cowell's book for the small screen.

The two will also serve as executive producers alongside Len Amato, Adam Ackland and Claire Marshall.

Cumberbatch currently stars in filmmaker Jane Campion's acclaimed Netflix feature film ''Power of the Dog''.

The actor will next reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role of Doctor Strange in ''Spiderman: Far From Home'' and ''Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

