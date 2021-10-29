My Hero Academia Chapter 331 spoilers: Star & Stripe to take on Tomura Shigaraki

After the hiatus of one week, My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will release on October 31, 2021. The Chapter 330 of the Japanese manga continues the Final Act of the series that shows Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes seeing the deadly form of AFO and Tomura Shigaraki's attack on Tartarus after the war.

Lastly, we saw, International Heroes joining the Pro Heroes to face the villains. America's own number one hero has made her move to fight with the Japanese villain, Shigaraki.

In My Hero Academia Chapter 330, the pilot revealed the power of Tomura Shigaraki. But, Star and Stripe are ready to face Shigaraki. Star ordered the plane to get into the battle. IBT noted that amid this high-tension situation, Shigaraki was going through some sort of identity crisis.

However, Stripe unleashes a massive Quirk that hurts Shigaraki. As a result, he starts to bleed and was unable to breathe. But he attacked Star and the others using radio waves and air cannons.

Although Star manages to save herself from the attack, and after a verbal fight, she releases her Quirk called New Order. After unleashing the Quirk, the air won't exist 100 meters ahead of her. Shigaraki tried to steal Star's Quirk to use it in the future against any villains.

While Shigaraki is cornered, Star commands the pilot to use the laser cannon against him. The pilot hits him but Star warns the pilot that Shigaraki has the power to heal himself and if he hits him many times, the New Order could get weak.

Meanwhile, the situation is quite tough for the Heroes to combat Shigaraki. The epic battle of Shigaraki vs. two heroes, Star and Stripe will continue in My Hero Academia Chapter 331.

My Hero Academia Chapter 331 will show how Stripe and others defeat Shigaraki. We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 331 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

