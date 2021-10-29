Left Menu

PM Modi pays tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 16:58 IST
PM Modi pays tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Paying tributes to noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.

Rajkumar, 46, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack.

Modi tweeted, ''A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR SMN SMN

