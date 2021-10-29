PM Modi pays tributes to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar
- Country:
- India
Paying tributes to noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality.
Rajkumar, 46, died in Bengaluru on Friday following a heart attack.
Modi tweeted, ''A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR SMN SMN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Puneeth Rajkumar
- Kannada
- Rajkumar
- Bengaluru
- Om Shanti
ALSO READ
Kannada music director Ravi Basrur to debut in Malayalam with 'Muddy'
We should follow Sardar Patel who had said castes and sects should not be hurdles in development, says PM Narendra Modi during virtual address for event in Surat.
India is taking new resolutions to build new future: PM Narendra Modi at event to dedicate seven state-run defence companies.
Noted Kannada film actor, playwright G K Govinda Rao dies at 84
PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 10 AM