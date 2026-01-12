Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kannada Film 'Toxic' Teaser

The AAP has filed a complaint with the KSWC against the teaser of 'Toxic', starring Yash, alleging obscene content. The party argues the teaser harms women's social wellbeing, urging immediate action. The film's teaser released on Yash's birthday introduces him as 'Raya', with a scheduled release in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:16 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Kannada Film 'Toxic' Teaser
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged an official complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC), objecting to the allegedly obscene scenes in the teaser of the upcoming Kannada film 'Toxic', starring actor Yash.

Meeting with officials, the AAP's women's wing expressed concerns that the explicit content in the teaser poses a significant threat to the social wellbeing of women and children.

Evoking concerns over the film's impact on societal norms, particularly on minors, the party urged for immediate regulatory intervention to remove the content from social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

Arrests Made in High-Profile Land Dispute Death

 India
2
Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

Exam Paper Leak Scandal: Teachers Arrested, Students Detained

 India
3
India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

India Advances Skilling Ecosystem with New NCVET Innovations

 India
4
British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

British Columbia Strengthens Trade Ties with India

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026