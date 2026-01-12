Controversy Erupts Over Kannada Film 'Toxic' Teaser

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged an official complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC), objecting to the allegedly obscene scenes in the teaser of the upcoming Kannada film 'Toxic', starring actor Yash.

Meeting with officials, the AAP's women's wing expressed concerns that the explicit content in the teaser poses a significant threat to the social wellbeing of women and children.

Evoking concerns over the film's impact on societal norms, particularly on minors, the party urged for immediate regulatory intervention to remove the content from social media platforms.

