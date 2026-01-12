Controversy Erupts Over Kannada Film 'Toxic' Teaser
The AAP has filed a complaint with the KSWC against the teaser of 'Toxic', starring Yash, alleging obscene content. The party argues the teaser harms women's social wellbeing, urging immediate action. The film's teaser released on Yash's birthday introduces him as 'Raya', with a scheduled release in March.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged an official complaint with the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC), objecting to the allegedly obscene scenes in the teaser of the upcoming Kannada film 'Toxic', starring actor Yash.
Meeting with officials, the AAP's women's wing expressed concerns that the explicit content in the teaser poses a significant threat to the social wellbeing of women and children.
Evoking concerns over the film's impact on societal norms, particularly on minors, the party urged for immediate regulatory intervention to remove the content from social media platforms.
