Left Menu

Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman star in new film 'Rannchhod'

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman and Shernavaz Jijina are all set to woo the audience with their performance in the new film 'Rannchhod'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-10-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 19:00 IST
Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman star in new film 'Rannchhod'
Poster of Rannchhod (Image source: Rannchhod). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Naseeruddin Shah, Adhyayan Suman and Shernavaz Jijina are all set to woo the audience with their performance in the new film 'Rannchhod'. Written and directed by Rahul S Karjani, 'Rannchhod' is touted as an adventure drama. As per a statement, the film traces the journey of a young and talented man with great ambitions who embarks on an emotional yet tumultuous journey to save his family from financial debt.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film. The teaser video features the enigmatic voice of Naseeruddin narrating a powerful from the movie.

Talking more about the film, Naseeruddin said, "Rannchhod is an intriguing story and has piqued my interest right from when I read scene one of the script. The film focuses on adventure and drama with a family angle to it which will leave you on the edge of your seats." Adhyayan, too, expressed his joy to be a part of the film.

He said, "Every actor has that one film that changes his career! Rannchhod is that film! A supremely well-written film by my debutant director Rahul! I can't wait to start filming with Naseer Saab a co-star every actor dreams of working with !" to which his co-star Shernavaz Jijina adds "Very rarely you come across a script that holds you by the edge of your seat, Rannchhod is one such script. The character of Radha has many layers and is all different to one another and that is the best part of it. The team is very creative and energetic to be a part of such a team is always fun and last but not the least to share screen space with Naseer sir is every actor's dream." 'Rannchhod' will go on floors soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global
4
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021