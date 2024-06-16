Gujarat: Rain lashes parts of Porbandar city, IMD issues alerts for different areas across country

Parts of Porbandar city in Gujarat witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday, bringing relief to residents amidst rising temperatures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for various regions across the country.

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from June 16-17, and subsequently from June 18-20. "Heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 16-17 June and heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 18-20 June, 2024," IMD said in a post on X.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh is expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 16-17, followed by heavy rainfall from June 18-20. IMD on Sunday said, "Arunachal Pradesh is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 16th & 17th June and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) during 18th-20th June, 2024."

Assam and Meghalaya are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 16-17, with exceptionally heavy rainfall expected on June 18, followed by heavy rainfall on June 19-20. "Assam & Meghalaya is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 16th & 17th June and exceptionally heavy rainfall on 18th June whereas likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 19 & 20th June,"IMD added on its official twitter account.

In contrast, heat wave conditions are anticipated in parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 20, 2024. IMD emphasizes the importance of safety measures during these weather conditions. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions" are expected over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and some isolated areas including Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand on various dates between June 17-20.

"Heat wave conditions are likely to occur in different parts of Uttar Pradesh on June 20, 2024. India Meteorological Department's continuous efforts, our society should remain safe," IMD said in a tweet on X. "Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi on 18th June, 2024 and heat wave conditions are likely over isolated places over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand,' it added

"Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely over many parts of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Punjab on 17th June, 2024 and Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Division, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and some parts of Jharkhand," the tweet reads. (ANI)

