Railway Safety Commissioner to Inspect World's Highest Steel Arch Rail Bridge

In a significant development, Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS) D C Deshwal will be conducting a two-day inspection of the 46-km Sangaldan-Reasi section, which boasts the world's highest steel arch rail bridge over the Chenab River. This crucial inspection follows a successful electric engine trial conducted Sunday, an official confirmed.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, Deepak Kumar, noted that the commissioning of this section hinges on the CRS's inspection, scheduled for June 27-28. Adding to the anticipation, official sources indicated that the first train could be flagged off between Sangaldan and Reasi as early as June 30, thereby enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir.

This ambitious segment is a vital part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, which has faced numerous geological and topographical challenges since its inception in 1997. The completion of this section is a monumental step towards connecting Kashmir to the rest of India by rail, marking a significant engineering achievement.

