Left Menu

Communal Clashes Erupt in Medak Over Alleged Cattle Transportation

Thirteen people were arrested following clashes between two communities in Medak, Telangana, over alleged cattle transportation for slaughter. The police imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144, dispersed the rioters, and brought the situation under control. Injuries were reported, and both political and community leaders have commented on the incident.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:52 IST
Communal Clashes Erupt in Medak Over Alleged Cattle Transportation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen individuals were detained following violent clashes between two communities in Medak, Telangana, reportedly over the alleged transportation of cattle for slaughter ahead of the Bakrid festival. The police took swift action to impose Section 144 of the CrPC, bringing the situation under control and restoring peace.

According to authorities, the clashes escalated when stones were thrown and public property vandalized, prompting the police to resort to lathi charges. Several shops, businesses, and even a hospital treating injured persons were attacked. Seven individuals from both communities sustained injuries.

Senior police officials have confirmed that cases have been registered and additional arrests are anticipated. The situation stabilized following the deployment of extra personnel and the convening of a peace committee meeting. Political figures, including BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, have voiced strong opinions on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024