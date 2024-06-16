Communal Clashes Erupt in Medak Over Alleged Cattle Transportation

Thirteen individuals were detained following violent clashes between two communities in Medak, Telangana, reportedly over the alleged transportation of cattle for slaughter ahead of the Bakrid festival. The police took swift action to impose Section 144 of the CrPC, bringing the situation under control and restoring peace.

According to authorities, the clashes escalated when stones were thrown and public property vandalized, prompting the police to resort to lathi charges. Several shops, businesses, and even a hospital treating injured persons were attacked. Seven individuals from both communities sustained injuries.

Senior police officials have confirmed that cases have been registered and additional arrests are anticipated. The situation stabilized following the deployment of extra personnel and the convening of a peace committee meeting. Political figures, including BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, have voiced strong opinions on the incident.

