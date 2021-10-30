Left Menu

The Witcher Season 2: New trailer hints at multiple storylines

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 30-10-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 30-10-2021 11:17 IST
Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021. Image Credit: YouTube / The Witcher Season 2 trailer
Netflix has released an official trailer for its upcoming fantasy drama The Witcher Season 2, which is arriving on December 17th. The trailer will definitely pique fans' interest in knowing the destiny of Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), among others.

From the new trailer, it looks like the upcoming season will build upon the multiple storylines started in the first season, including Ciri's journey to become a witcher, the great return of Jaskier (Joey Batey), the next steps for Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) and the possible battle with the Nilfgaardian Empire.

Watch the trailer below:

On Saturday, October 23, 2021, on the promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event', Netflix announced that the streamer's one of the much-acclaimed series 'The Witcher' has been renewed for a Season 3, ahead of the launch of season 2 later this year.

Apart from this announcement, two new clips from The Witcher Season 2 were also dropped. The clips featured a look at actor KristoferHivju's monstrous character Nivellen and Princess Cirilla of Cintra, played by Freya Allan. Netflix also dropped the first behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming prequel series, 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'.

Just a week before on October 15, Netflix has released a poster for The Witcher Season 2, which features Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, with his sword and a new look at Ciri training to fight.

Netflix has released the first teaser of The Witcher Season 2 in June revealing the cast and offers some clues on the plot.

The first season consisted of eight episodes and was released on Netflix in its entirety on December 20, 2019. It was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, which are collections of short stories that precede the main Witcher saga.

The Witcher Season 1 concludes with the story of Yennefer, who used her power to save other sorcerers and sorceresses while Geralt and Ciri get reunited.

The Witcher Season 2 is likely to show Geralt returning to his childhood home with Ciri at KaerMorhen where Ciri will begin her training on mysterious power under the tutelage of Vesemir. He will teach her all about monsters and herbs, Lambert (Paul Bullion) and Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz) training her in the art of combat, and Coën (YasenAtour) training her to use a sword.

As per the logline published by Comic Book:

"Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

The Witcher Season 2 will see the comeback of many characters, including Geralt of Rivia (plays Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), Triss Merigold (Anna Shaffer), Jaskier (Joey Batey), Cahir (Eamon Farren), and Tissaia (My AnnaBuring).

The newly added stars in the upcoming series include Yasen Atour (as Coen), Agnes Born (Vereena), Paul Bullion (Lambert), Basil Eidenbenz (Eskel), Aisha Fabienne Ross (Lydia), Kristofer Hivju (Nivellen), Mecia Simson (Francesca), Kim Bodnia (Vesemir), Adjoa Andoh (Priestess Nenneke), Chris Fulton (Rience) and Graham McTavish (Sigismund Dijkstra).

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to be released on December 17, 2021. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

