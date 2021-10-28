Stranger Things Season 4 would be even scarier to watch, warns Finn Wolfhard

Stranger Things was renewed for a Season 4 in September 2019, and its filming commenced in late 2020. Now it has been rumored that Stranger Things Season 4 has wrapped up filming.

In June 2021, David Harbour said filming for Stranger Things Season 4 was set to be wrapped in August but in the same month Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Caleb McLaughlin were spotted filming, buying weapons from a store.

Again in September, Noah Schnapp stated that filming had wrapped. Regardless of whether the filming status, it is evident that we are not going to see the science fiction horror drama stream on Netflix before 2022. However, we are not going to discuss the release date today. Instead, let's focus on the plot.

Recently, the series star Finn Wolfhard has warned that Stranger Things Season 4 will be yet another terrifying season. In an interview with Apple Music's Matt Wilkinson Show, Finn Wolfhard said, "We say it every year like, 'This season's scarier. This season's scarier'. This season is like truly messed up, and it's going to freak people out a lot."

He added: "You know [creators] the Duffer Brothers are doing things that people haven't seen before in the show, which is really refreshing because if the show has been going on for as long as it has, you want people to still care."

Stranger Things Season 4 will take place far from Hawkins. In the last season, we saw Byers' family and Eleven shifting their location. Matt Duffer indicates there were several loose ends in the third season. For instance, Hopper's perceived death and Eleven being adopted by Will's mother and relocating with her new family out of state, will all be explored in Season 4.

The first clip of Stranger Things Season 4 was released on Valentine's Day of 2019. There we saw Jim Hopper alive and imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia.

Another teaser of 2020 confirms that Jim Hopper, chief of Hawkins Police Department is alive. It captioned "From Russia with love."

The show's creators the Duffer Brothers said, "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything...."

Netflix released another trailer in May, titled "HNL Control Room," which says Stranger Things Season 4 will delve into Eleven's backstory. HNL stands for Hawkins National Laboratory.

The one-minute clip of Stranger Things Season 4 takes us into Hawkins National Laboratory, where many special abilities children are playing with various games and toys. Their heads are shaved, and they are wearing hospital gowns.

Then a white hair grey-suited man enters the room, shows from behind and greets them. The children call him "Papa." It seems like Papa is Dr. Martin Brenner, the former scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy who raised test subjects at Hawkins Lab, including Eleven. He kidnapped these children to conduct his experiment.

Stranger Things 4, is scheduled to be released worldwide exclusively via Netflix's streaming service in 2022. The series will contain nine episodes and has continued to be produced by the show's creators the Duffer Brothers, along with Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson.

