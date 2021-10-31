Mira Rajput in 'revenge mode' after husband Shahid Kapoor caught her off guard on camera
It seems like actor Shahid Kapoor loves teasing his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor.
It seems like actor Shahid Kapoor loves teasing his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. On Sunday, Shahid took to his Instagram account and posted a funny video of Mira. In the clip, she can be seen struggling to wear a green outfit.
The video also showed Shahid in the forefront, wearing sunglasses and smiling at Mira's struggle. "Legend @mira.kapoor," he captioned the clip.
Mira' reaction to Shahid's post left everyone in splits. "The hell! Just wait and watch," Mira commented.
The video was captured by Shahid during their recent trip to the Maldives. Shahid and Mira got married in 2015. The two are now doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. (ANI)
