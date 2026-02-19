Left Menu

Legacy of Diplomacy: Remembering Leila Shahid, Trailblazing Palestinian Envoy

Leila Shahid, the first female Palestinian diplomat, has passed away at 76. Known for her commitment to freedom and justice, she served in notable diplomatic roles across Europe. Her tenure coincided with critical periods in the Mideast conflict. She was a respected figure in advancing Palestinian diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 19-02-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 02:15 IST
Leila Shahid, renowned as the first female Palestinian diplomat to break significant barriers in Europe, has died at the age of 76 in France. Her career spanned several critical years in the Mideast conflict, and she was praised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for her unwavering dedication to the values of freedom, justice, and peace.

Born in Beirut in 1949, Shahid's roots were steeped in the complex history of the Palestinian struggle. Her early work in refugee camps and subsequent academic pursuits in Paris laid the groundwork for her trailblazing diplomatic career. Notably, she was the first female Palestinian ambassador, serving in Ireland and the Netherlands, and played instrumental roles as an envoy in France and to the European Union.

Her career saw her navigating through the height of peace negotiations and the second Palestinian intifada. Shahid remained a pivotal figure in Palestinian diplomacy, even accompanying Yasser Arafat during his final days. Beyond her diplomatic work, she contributed as the longtime director of "The Review of Palestinian Studies." Her legacy as a model of diplomacy persists in the annals of Middle Eastern political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

