Left Menu

Hailey Bieber recreates 'queen' Britney Spears iconic looks for Halloween

Channelling her inner femme fatale, supermodel Hailey Bieber recreated four of 'queen' Britney Spears iconic looks for this year's Halloween.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 17:48 IST
Hailey Bieber recreates 'queen' Britney Spears iconic looks for Halloween
Hailey Bieber (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Channelling her inner femme fatale, supermodel Hailey Bieber recreated four of 'queen' Britney Spears iconic looks for this year's Halloween. It's time to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year- Halloween's night! Where celebrities are dressing up to the nines for their perfect trick-or-treating night, here's pop star Justin Bieber's wife- supermodel Hailey who dressed up as legendary singer Britney Spears for the occasion.

The 24-year-old model not only recreated one, but four of the 'Toxic' singer's iconic looks. In the caption, she even mentioned how she is still shaken from the time she attended Britney's concert.

"Happy Halloweekend, the first concert I ever went to was the queen @britneyspears and I've been shook ever since," Hailey wrote paying homage to the iconic star. The first look is Britney's most famous ensemble, her Catholic schoolgirl outfit from her debut music video, "...Baby One More Time."

Hailey also recreated Britney's red rubber jumpsuit look from the "Oops!... I Did It Again" music video. The third one was her famous Rolling Stone cover, and the fourth one remembered social media users of the singer's sultry outfit from her "I'm a Slave 4 U" music video.

The post was quick to garner more than 2 million likes within a few hours of being posted. Fans and celebrity followers including Kylie Jenner chimed into the comments section and left a strong of heart emoticons. Britney is one of the iconic stars of all time. Her popularity has even grown after the recent #FreeBritney movement and she received massive support for fighting to end her 13-year conservatorship, headed by her father Jamie Spears. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues; Jupiter's huge Great Red Spot storm is much deeper than expected

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump 'Remain in Mexico' policy; Safety nets kept U.S. uninsured rate steady during pandemic, HHS says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden administration issues new memo ending Trump ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vaccination rate hits 80%; Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Melbourne back to the races, shops as vacci...

 Global
4
Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian neuroscientist

Promote brain health, prevent stroke, heart disease, dementia, says Canadian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021