Left Menu

Kylie Jenner steals spotlight at Met Gala 2024 in ethereal pink gown

Amidst a constellation of stars and the glitterati of the fashion world, the Met Gala 2024 unfolded its grandeur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, casting a spell of glamour and sophistication.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 09:43 IST
Kylie Jenner steals spotlight at Met Gala 2024 in ethereal pink gown
Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2024 (Image source: Instagram/lametgala). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Amidst a constellation of stars and glitterati of the fashion world, the Met Gala 2024 unfolded its grandeur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, casting a spell of glamour and sophistication. The annual event, fondly dubbed as 'Fashion's Biggest Night', embraced the theme 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', deviating from its customary extravagance to focus on the revival of timeless garments from bygone eras.

Stepping onto the iconic Met Gala stairs, Kylie Jenner, commanded attention with her ethereal presence. Adhering to this year's dress code inspired by 'The Garden of Time', Jenner mesmerized in an enchanting pale pink gown, accentuated with cone-shaped accents at the bust, and a cascading train that trailed behind her with grace. For Jenner, this marked her seventh appearance at the Met Gala, a testament to her evolution within the realm of fashion. From her debut in a bejewelled sheer Balmain design in 2016 to her recent portrayal of timeless elegance, Jenner's metamorphosis mirrors the ever-changing landscape of style and sophistication.

As the night unfolded, the Met Gala not only celebrated the Costume Institute's new exhibition but also served as a canvas showcasing iconic pieces spanning centuries of fashion history. From the avant-garde designs of Elsa Schiaparelli to the timeless creations of Christian Dior, the exhibition offered a nostalgic journey through the evolution of fashion.

Co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, the Met Gala 2024 stood as a beacon of elegance, epitomizing the intersection of art, culture, and haute couture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024