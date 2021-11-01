Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 21:12 IST
Tiger King Season 2: Trailer hints Jeff Lowe as show’s central character
The recent release of Tiger King 2 trailer reveals about the exploits of Joe Exotic and his friend and fellow partners of the big cat business. Image Credit: Netflix / Tiger King
'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness' (in short Tiger King) is one of the most popular true-crime documentaries Netflix has ever had. It is a miniseries about the life of a zookeeper and convicted felon Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic. After the release of its first season, the series received positive reviews from critics across the planet.

Joe Exotic is still behind the bars, but Tiger King Season 2have been announced in September 2021 and will air on November 17. According to Nielsen ratings, Tiger King was watched by 34.3 million people over its first ten days of release, ranking as one of Netflix's most successful releases to date, partly due to its release amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also inspired several memes online.

The recent release of Tiger King 2 trailer reveals the exploits of Joe Exotic and his friend and fellow partners of the big cat business. The promo footage also revealed how the characters' life has been changed since the release of Season 1. It will also show the return of and will see the return of Tim Stark, Jeff Lowe, Allen Glover and James Garretson.

Tiger King Season 2 will focus again on big-cat. Seemingly, Jeff Lowe, who was the second and the final owner of the G.W. Zoo would be the central figure in Tiger King Season 2. Before Joe's sentence his zoo was handover to Lowe, but since tiger King ended, Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, legally became the owner of the G.W. Zoo.

You might remember, Exotic was convicted in 2019 on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder for making the plot to kill Baskin. He received a 22-year sentence in federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Netflix's Tiger King 2 will release on Wednesday, November 17. Stay tuned to get more updates!

