Left Menu

Tribes of Europa Season 2: Renewal update and what to expect from plot

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-11-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 15:18 IST
Tribes of Europa Season 2: Renewal update and what to expect from plot
Tribes of Europa is a German sci-fi television series created by Philip Koch that premiered on Netflix on 19 February 2021. Image Credit: IMDB / Tribes of Europa
  • Country:
  • Germany

Tribes of Europa premiered on Netflix on February 19, 2021, and the second season is not officially renewed yet. But fans believe there has to be a second season if only to resolve the cliffhangers left by the first season.

As we are all aware that almost all the entertainment projects are getting delayed due to the pandemic, it seems the renewal will take some time. The series lovers may have to wait a long to get Tribes of Europa Season 2.

Recently, Netflix Life noted how badly COVID has upended Netflix's schedule. Moreover, it's only eight months since the series has just launched in February. Therefore, we are not hoping for the renewal so soon.

In addition, according to a theory, Netflix typically announces the renewal for a series a few months after the closure of its previous season. The streamer decides whether to renew a series based on its global viewership figures, popularity, and success. So, fans have to wait for Tribes of Europa Season 2.

The German series, Tribes of Europa is set in the year 2074 after a global catastrophe destroyed the continent. Three siblings, Kiano, Liv, and Elja set out to change the fate of Europe after a war arises between the tribes. The siblings get caught up in a conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

Tribes of Europa left fans with many unsolved questions. The first part of the series ends by showing Kiano (played by Emilio Sakraya) entering the ring for his Boj, which Yvar (Sebastian Blomberg) the leader of the Crows thrown away at the party.

There he discovers that he has to fight with his father. He refuses to fight against his father as he knows that one of them must die.

The old man forces Kiano's hand and the young Origine becomes a Bozie. Besides, Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, the scavenger Moses (Oliver Masucci) and the youngest sibling Elja (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake.

Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show where the portal is.

Tribes of Europa Season 2 will answer what has happened to the cube? Whether the three Origine siblings find it out? Will the cube again become a powerful weapon? If Netflix comes with Tribes of Europa Season 2, we will surely get the answer.

Unfortunately, Netflix is still silent on Tribes of Europa Season 2. Therefore we have to wait now. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the German series.

Also Read: Love, Victor Season 3 might unveil Victor's boyfriend, says Michael Cimino

TRENDING

1
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021