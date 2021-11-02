Tribes of Europa Season 2: Renewal update and what to expect from plot

Tribes of Europa premiered on Netflix on February 19, 2021, and the second season is not officially renewed yet. But fans believe there has to be a second season if only to resolve the cliffhangers left by the first season.

As we are all aware that almost all the entertainment projects are getting delayed due to the pandemic, it seems the renewal will take some time. The series lovers may have to wait a long to get Tribes of Europa Season 2.

Recently, Netflix Life noted how badly COVID has upended Netflix's schedule. Moreover, it's only eight months since the series has just launched in February. Therefore, we are not hoping for the renewal so soon.

In addition, according to a theory, Netflix typically announces the renewal for a series a few months after the closure of its previous season. The streamer decides whether to renew a series based on its global viewership figures, popularity, and success. So, fans have to wait for Tribes of Europa Season 2.

The German series, Tribes of Europa is set in the year 2074 after a global catastrophe destroyed the continent. Three siblings, Kiano, Liv, and Elja set out to change the fate of Europe after a war arises between the tribes. The siblings get caught up in a conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube.

Tribes of Europa left fans with many unsolved questions. The first part of the series ends by showing Kiano (played by Emilio Sakraya) entering the ring for his Boj, which Yvar (Sebastian Blomberg) the leader of the Crows thrown away at the party.

There he discovers that he has to fight with his father. He refuses to fight against his father as he knows that one of them must die.

The old man forces Kiano's hand and the young Origine becomes a Bozie. Besides, Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, the scavenger Moses (Oliver Masucci) and the youngest sibling Elja (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake.

Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show where the portal is.

Tribes of Europa Season 2 will answer what has happened to the cube? Whether the three Origine siblings find it out? Will the cube again become a powerful weapon? If Netflix comes with Tribes of Europa Season 2, we will surely get the answer.

Unfortunately, Netflix is still silent on Tribes of Europa Season 2. Therefore we have to wait now. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the German series.

