Left Menu

Dhanteras rush: Associations say many people not following Covid safety norms in markets

A large number of people flocked to various markets in Delhi on Dhanteras on Tuesday, and many of them did not adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing in public places.From old Chandni Chowk to Lajpat Nagar, the festival rush was visible, with huge crowds seen at jewellery shops and eateries.Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festival, and people traditionally buy gold, jewelleries and steel utensils.In Chandni Chowk markets, the crowd has swollen multiple times than it was two days ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 20:03 IST
Dhanteras rush: Associations say many people not following Covid safety norms in markets
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people flocked to various markets in Delhi on Dhanteras on Tuesday, and many of them did not adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing in public places.

From old Chandni Chowk to Lajpat Nagar, the festival rush was visible, with huge crowds seen at jewellery shops and eateries.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festival, and people traditionally buy gold, jewelleries and steel utensils.

''In Chandni Chowk markets, the crowd has swollen multiple times than it was two days ago. And, a large number of people either are not wearing a mask or wearing it improperly,'' said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal.

He said, however, the volume of the crowd at Chandni Chowk market in Old Delhi is relatively low compared to what was seen during pre-Covid days.

''There is laxity in the enforcement of Covid safety norms too on part of the authorities,'' Bhargava alleged.

Representatives of associations of other markets, echoed his views.

Many shoppers who had stepped out into markets, complained of social distancing norms being violated.

''So many people are not wearing masks or wearing it without covering mouth and nose. So much of chaos, and pushing and shoving, and the pandemic isn't over yet,'' said Kanika, a resident of south Delhi who went shopping at Central Market at Lajpat Nagar near her home.

Sweet shops and restaurants also saw big footfall compared to yesterday and days before that.

Crowds were also seen building at many metro stations, some of which are located near markers, like South Ex station at South Extension Market, Lajpat Nagar station near Central Market and Rajiv Chowk Station at Connaught Place.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also tweeted to alert passengers in view of the crowd situation ''It is for information of passengers that 4 out of 5 gates at Central Secretariat Station are normally opened to public. Gates are however required to be closed from time to time particularly during peak hours due to restrictions by DDMA to allow only sitting passengers,'' it tweeted.

''Depending on the situation when trains cannot take any further load, the entry to the stations is restricted accordingly. This step is taken to ensure compliance of the regulations put in place by DDMA,'' the DMRC wrote on Twitter.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 34 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. PTI KND TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
2
NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

NASA targets final certification run for Orion spacecraft recovery

 United States
3
Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

Nigerian national held for duping people by hacking mobile phones

 India
4
LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in 2022

LG’s Android-based IVI system to debut in Renault Megane E-TECH Electric in ...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021