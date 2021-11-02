Dhanteras rush: Associations say many people not following Covid safety norms in markets

A large number of people flocked to various markets in Delhi on Dhanteras on Tuesday, and many of them did not adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviours like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing in public places.

From old Chandni Chowk to Lajpat Nagar, the festival rush was visible, with huge crowds seen at jewellery shops and eateries.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festival, and people traditionally buy gold, jewelleries and steel utensils.

''In Chandni Chowk markets, the crowd has swollen multiple times than it was two days ago. And, a large number of people either are not wearing a mask or wearing it improperly,'' said Sanjay Bhargava, president of Chandni Chowk Sarva Vyapar Mandal.

He said, however, the volume of the crowd at Chandni Chowk market in Old Delhi is relatively low compared to what was seen during pre-Covid days.

''There is laxity in the enforcement of Covid safety norms too on part of the authorities,'' Bhargava alleged.

Representatives of associations of other markets, echoed his views.

Many shoppers who had stepped out into markets, complained of social distancing norms being violated.

''So many people are not wearing masks or wearing it without covering mouth and nose. So much of chaos, and pushing and shoving, and the pandemic isn't over yet,'' said Kanika, a resident of south Delhi who went shopping at Central Market at Lajpat Nagar near her home.

Sweet shops and restaurants also saw big footfall compared to yesterday and days before that.

Crowds were also seen building at many metro stations, some of which are located near markers, like South Ex station at South Extension Market, Lajpat Nagar station near Central Market and Rajiv Chowk Station at Connaught Place.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also tweeted to alert passengers in view of the crowd situation ''It is for information of passengers that 4 out of 5 gates at Central Secretariat Station are normally opened to public. Gates are however required to be closed from time to time particularly during peak hours due to restrictions by DDMA to allow only sitting passengers,'' it tweeted.

''Depending on the situation when trains cannot take any further load, the entry to the stations is restricted accordingly. This step is taken to ensure compliance of the regulations put in place by DDMA,'' the DMRC wrote on Twitter.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 34 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. PTI KND TIR TIR

