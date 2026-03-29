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Lt Governor Sandhu's Connaught Place Stroll: A Taste of Governance from the Ground Up

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Connaught Place, interacting with the public and sharing meals at popular eateries. He engaged with locals on civic issues, emphasizing a grassroots approach to governance. Sandhu, who took office recently, has been conducting similar outreach in various city areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:00 IST
Lt Governor Sandhu's Connaught Place Stroll: A Taste of Governance from the Ground Up
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu embarked on a visit to Connaught Place, where he engaged with the public from various backgrounds on a range of local issues. His informal outreach aimed to gather firsthand insights into challenges faced by residents, along with potential solutions.

Sandhu's visit to Connaught Place included stops at popular eateries, such as enjoying a milkshake at Keventers and savoring 'kadhi chawal' at Jain Chawal Wale. These moments highlighted his personal connection to the area's iconic culinary heritage, as shared by the official X account of Lok Niwas Delhi.

During his interactions, Sandhu emphasized the importance of a people-centric, bottom-up governance approach. He listened to locals discuss livelihoods, careers, and everyday challenges while assessing sanitation and traffic conditions. Sandhu has also conducted similar outreaches across other Delhi localities.

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