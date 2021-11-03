Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223: Final Chunin exam to start with Inojin vs. Houki

The Japanese manga series Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 is the next installment to be out on Sunday. In the upcoming episode, the final Chunin exam will begin.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sai announces the final exams. Boruto with his company attends the Chunin exam in Boruto Episode 222. The first round of the exam began, and Sai declared the result to team Seven and the other students. Team 7 and team 5 qualify for the next round. Sarada studies the whole night and was confident about her written test. Boruto and others celebrate entering the next round.

The Boruto Episode 223 is titled "InojinVsHouki." The final exam begins and the first match is between Inojin Yamanaka vs. HoukiTaketor, team no. 25. The Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared the preview of Boruto Episode 223 teasing Inojin's signature move.

According to him, "As soon as Inojin uses his signature technique Super Beast Imitating Drawing to hunt down Houki." Read the post below.

The preview trailer for Boruto Episode 223 is also out. The promo depicts Houki thinking he will win the game against Inojin. He says he will not going to consider Inojin as he is the son of Sai.

The matches are gradually getting interesting because almost half of the finalists will be out and the other half will be selected as Chunin.

In the final round, Shikamaru noted that the participants will be judged on their ability to adapt to the situation and come up with a well-suited response. The judge decided the name of the opponents will be announced at the previous moment of the match.

In between, Sasuke talks to Sarada about the preparations of Shinobi before attending a battle. Sarda told her father that she would prepare. She met with Chocho training alone and revealed why she was doing secret training.

The next morning three mysterious person enters the Leaf Village. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 will reveal what will happen next.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 223 is scheduled to be released on November 7, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST.

Like the previous installment, Episode 222 can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Watch the Boruto Naruto Episode 223 preview trailer below.

