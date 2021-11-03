Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64: Naruto to finally regain consciousness

Fans are certainly waiting for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64. The Japanese manga Boruto Chapter 64 is on a hiatus. The release of the chapter is set for November 19, 2021.

Boruto Chapter 64 will show Code provoking Boruto to transform into the form of Momoshiki. Fans will witness how Code attacks him in the new form. As Code believes Momoshiki Otsutsuki is God.

Moreover, it remains to be seen if Kawaki and Ada will intrude in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 64.

According to the report by Mantra Sukabum (Indonesian news portal), Boruto Chapter 64 might show the rise of Code who was given a white karma seal by Isshiki Otsusuki. Meanwhile, Naruto would finally regain his consciousness, and surprisingly Kurama finally had to share with Naruto after using Baryon Mode.

Don't forget the condition of Uchika Sasuke who seems to have lost his Rinnegan eye after being stabbed by Momoshiki. Fortunately, UchihaSasuke also managed to survive the fierce battle. Seemingly, the Kurama will disappear due to running out of chakra.

At the end of Boruto Chapter 64, Boruto would recover and everybody can finally return home. Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck just shared a little peek of Boruto chapter 64 from the VJump Appendix Card, found here. In the caption, it is written: "How will the intense struggle between VS Code proceed…?"

These are all of the unofficial spoilers and predictions for Boruto chapter 64 that have surfaced thus far. Fans will have to wait until the leaks are released and translated into English.

The Japanese manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is written & illustrated by Ukyō KodachiKodachi and Masashi Kishimoto. The manga is based on the Naruto manga series of the same name.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites.

