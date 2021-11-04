Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar extends heartfelt greetings on Diwali 2021

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Thursday, greeted everyone on the occasion of Diwali.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 15:59 IST
Lata Mangeshkar extends heartfelt greetings on Diwali 2021
Singer Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, on Thursday, greeted everyone on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, Mangeshkar wrote, "Namaskar. Aap sabko deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnaye. Aap sab khush rahe aur ishawr ki kripa drishti aap pe sadav bani rahe yehi mangal kamna (Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May you all be happy and may God's blessings always be on you)."

Alongside her greetings, Mangeshkar posted a throwback picture of herself. In the image, she can be seen lighting up a diya. Diwali is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated by Hindus all around the globe. It signifies peace and joy, the victory of good over evil, and light over darkness every day.

On the special occasion, apart from Mangeshkar, several other members from the Indian film fraternity including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, extended heartfelt greetings to one and all. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021