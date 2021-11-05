7 Key Trends In The Canadian Online Entertainment Industry

The entertainment industry all over the world has seen such a huge rise recently due to the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The options were limited for Canadians as most of the live events were canceled, delayed, or closed because of the quarantine measures. For the entertainment industry in Canada, film productions have been doing great success along with digital media sectors. We will be discussing in our article the top trends in the Canadian Entertainment Industry so let's get started…

1. Home Entertainment

Canada is a growing digital economy. The country is on the top list in global technology benchmarks. There are over 25 million active mobile internets. Along with the world trend, Canadians are huge fans of VOD which is Video On Demand Streaming technologies, comes on top of them the giant video streaming service Netflix with a market share of over 70%.

Since booking tickets and going out to the cinema was no longer an option during the quarantine times, Canadians went to find an alternative to spend their time. Streaming Media Services such as YouTube and Netflix blew off in Canada with huge numbers of new and renewed subscriptions.

2. Film Production

The demand for new serials and movies hasn't been higher. Film productions all over the world faced some difficulties to produce more during the pandemic due to the restricted measures applied. Canada has been the best option for the film production industry as the country was much opened with flexible measures.

Film production costs in Canada are much less than in Hollywood, Sothe trend was to use Canadian sights and locations to broadcast and shoot new movies so that the industry will take the advantage of what is happening and continue to grow. In 2021, Canada comes third on the list of the most filmed country in the world with employs over 180,000 and increasing.

3. Gambling and Online Casino in Canada

Image Credit: Drew Rae from Pexels

Well, that is not new for Canada, As Gambling has always been the most popular entertainment option for Canadians. Numbers showed a huge increase and growth in online casino memberships and new accounts during the pandemic. The Online Gambling Industry generates billions for the Canadian economy every single year. Online Casinos have started to offer more bonuses, promotions, and rewards to attract more new users and gamblers to their platforms. With the huge rise of online casinos every day and their offers, it became easier for Canadians to select the top online casino real money and start playing their favorite games.

According to the latest news, the Ontario Administration has planned recently to open up to an online gambling competition. If everything goes well, Ontario which is the biggest province in Canada will be the first on the list to have a regulated online gambling market. The province expected a huge raise with hundreds of millions to boost the economy as they have planned the taxes to be around 20%.

4. Video Games

Another major trend in the Canadian Online Entertainment Industry is Video Games and eSports. Canada's Video Games industry has grown greatly with revenue of over $19 million. Canada's video games industry is growing on a strong base with a potential to reach up to 3 billion dollars by 2023, according to the latest reports coming out from PwC Canada. The industry has shown an increase at 5.5% CAGR, which is roughly 1/2 the size of the Video Games Markets in countries such as the UK and Germany. The Video Games Industry is one of the major industries in Canada with great taxes incentives programs to encourage all creators and studios to produce and develop freely. Since 2018, Over 500 studios are active in the country.

5. eSports

Canada's eSports revenue has been growing solidly reaching over $20 million in the past few years. It is not the same level as the American eSports yet still rising in a very healthy way. The most substantial sector of the Canadian eSports market according to the numbers and reports comes from the media rights revenue. Canada has had its own dedicated eSports channel Ginx since 2017. The increasing of eSports events will ensure that the media rights remain the most valuable and profitable sector for the industry.

6. Traditional TV and Home Video

Almost every single sector in the Canadian Entertainment and Media Industry is shifting digital including Traditional TV, bringing more revenue opportunities for the Canadians and the industry itself. Canadian TV productions for example have increased by $5 billion in revenue. Canadian TV is back with massive numbers of subscriptions as well. It is very promising for the industry to start competing with the world's largest production which is North America at the moment. Overall spending is expected to increase up to $50 billion in the coming few years.

7. Music

Image Credit: Sebastian Ervi from Pexels

The music industry in Canada may have been crashed during the pandemic times due to the live event's cancellation. However, when it comes to recorded music, the industry has shown such a huge rise from over $698 million back in 2018 with an expected increase of up to $930 million by 2023.

2020, Universal Music (UMC) has signed a partnership in order to connect music and gaming with eSports Outfit Luminosity Canadian Gaming Company. That will take the gaming industry to the next level by providing music to gaming company users across all social media, that would allow the gamers to stream while playing.

