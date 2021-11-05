Have a look at Big B, Jaya Bachchan's Diwali picture with their children Abhishek, Shweta

Left Menu

Thanks to Shweta Bachchan for giving us a glimpse of Bachchan parivar's Diwali celebrations at Jalsa.

Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan posing with Abhishek and Shweta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Thanks to Shweta Bachchan for giving us a glimpse of Bachchan parivar's Diwali celebrations at Jalsa. On Friday, Shweta took to Instagram and posted an adorable family photograph that features her sharing smiles with none other than Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.

In the image, Shweta can be seen leaning on her father's shoulder, while Jaya Bachchan was leaning on Abhishek's shoulder. Speaking of their Diwali outfits, all four were dressed up in ethnic. Abhishek opted for a pink kurta while Shweta is seen clad in red. Big B wore a white kurta and Jaya opted for a yellow saree this Diwali.

She captioned the family portrait as, "pod." Netizens became extremely happy to see four of them together in one frame.

Reacting to the image, an Instagram user commented, "Adorable." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji on the image.

Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also marked their presence at Diwali celebrations at Jalsa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

