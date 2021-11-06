Sweet Tooth Season 2: Updates on current status & everything we know

Netflix officially renewed Sweet Tooth for Season 2 on July 29, 2021. Much like Stranger Things, this post-apocalyptic fable is currently one of Netflix's most anticipated series. Sweet Tooth is based on the beloved DC comic book of the same name and produced by Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr., among others.

Netflix has confirmed that Sweet Tooth Season 2 is scheduled to return to production in January 2022. The show is in the pre-production stage. Sweet Tooth Season 2 will consist of eight episodes. It follows the continuation of the story of the birth of hybrid babies. The story mainly focuses on Gus (played by Christian Convery), a young boy who is half-human half- deer living in a remote location with his father.

Sweet Tooth recap

The story starts before the birth of Gus. At the time, "The Great Crumble" devastated the world, leading to the birth of many hybrid babies – (babies) that were partly human and partly animal. Confused about the consequences of raising hybrid babies, many people would even kill them out of fear.

Gus was living safely in his secluded forest home but unexpectedly became friends with a wandering hermit named Tommy Jepperd (NonsoAnozie).

Gus comes out of the forest with Jepperd and visits Colorado in search of his mother. There he meets the dangerous and troublesome world outside his woodland home. Later he finds his mother's home but could not find his family. Then he realizes that he does not have any human parents. Instead, he is a brainchild of a scientist.

He again comes to know that his father lied to him. Then Gus decides to stay in the Preserve. However, he did not know that Preserve has been acquired by General Abbot and his Last Men. Then The Last Men will come and shoot Jepperd. They will take Gus with them but will leave injured Jepperd for dead.

However, Gus was taken to Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who is desperate to find a vaccine for the H5G9 virus. But after hearing about Gus, he realized that this hybrid-born boy can't be dissected. Instead, he decided to continue his experiments on Gus.

Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez), a former therapist, who wants to create the safest place for the hybrids called Preserve. She saves Jepperd and plans to set free her adopted hybrid daughter Wendy and all of the other kids from Abbot's forces, who abducted them. Sweet Tooth Season 2 would clear all the cliffhangers that were left unresolved in the first season.

Sweet Tooth Season 2: Cast

Although the casting list has not been revealed, we expect the cast to be the same including Christian Convery (played as Gus), NonsoAnozie (Tommy Jepperd), Adeel Akhtar (Dr. Aditya Singh), Stefania LaVie Owen (Bear), Dania Ramirez (Aimee), Will Forte (Gus' father) and Neil Sandilands (General Steven Abbot).

Recently, after the pre-production began for Sweet Tooth Season 2, four new hybrid characters have been cast. Finn Fox, Wally Walrus, Haley Mockingbird, and JoJo Cat joined the cast and they are around 10 years old.

Netflix has not confirmed the release date yet. Based on the renewal date, if the filming begins at the end of this year, we could expect Sweet Tooth Season 2 at the end of 2022.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sweet Magnolias Season 2 might come after 2021 with new twists & turns in storyline