Sweet Magnolias Season 2 might come after 2021 with new twists & turns in storyline

The filming for the romantic drama Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has already been wrapped up in July 2021. Since that news came, enthusiasts are curious to know the release date. The series is expected to be out on Netflix in 2021, but we can expect some delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Towards the end of 2020, the novel writer Sherryl Woods suggested that the drama wood kick off in early 2021. "Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season two of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned."

However the present scenario has changed. Netflix has not declared the timeframe for Sweet Magnolias Season 2. But according to Deadline, the show will return sometimes in 2022.

The showrunner Sheryl Anderson told to Parade, "That's hard to answer because we are still trying to figure out any precautions that need to be taken and how that will impact the pace of production. There are a lot of unknowns. I don't want to get people's hopes up, but we are doing our best to be able to implement it as quickly as possible. The launch date is up to Netflix. We know the passion of our fans, so we are doing it as quickly as possible. But, right now, we have neither a release date nor a trailer."

However, fans are happy that they'll get answers to all their queries regarding the previous installment.

Sweet magnolias Season 2 is likely to clear the outcome of the fight from the after prom-party. Previously, we saw Maddie and Bill's youngest son Kyle was unconscious and injured after the car crash. The identity of the person who was in the car with Kyle is yet to be revealed.

Sheryl J. Anderson already confirmed that there will be some twists and turns to come in the forthcoming season "that will surprise even the most devoted book fans."

Anderson promised that they are also going to clear the cliffhangers "that the viewers have been asking about the car crash, Issac's parents, Maddie and Coach Cal, all of it. But we're also going to be asking some new questions too."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will return with Dana Sue (played by Brooke Elliott), Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Helen (Heather Headley), Bill (Chris Klein), Cal (Justin Bruening), Tyler (Carson Rowland), Kyle (Logan Allen), Annie (Anneliese Judge), and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears).

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. We will update you once the official release date is announced. Stay with Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Call My Agent!: Will Camille Cottin return to play Andrea Martel in Season 5?