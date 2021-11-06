Now You See Me 3: Current status, release date, everything we know

After receiving positive response and reviews from the audiences across the world, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer announced they had indeed "already begun early planning" for Now You See Me 3 before the release of the second sequel. Now You See Me 2 premiered on June 10, 2016.

Present status & possible release date for Now You See Me

Currently, Now You See Me 3 is under development. But the production is going to take longer due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has disordered the entire entertainment industry throughout the globe.

Although Jon Feltheimer has not revealed much about the release date for the film, we could guess that Now You See Me 3 will be released at the end of 2022. Meanwhile, coronavirus is again taking a toll on the entertainment industry. Moreover, the movie trailer is yet to be out. So it's really tough to tell the exact month of the release for Now You See Me 3. But if you look at the maker's past record, they usually take around one year to release a season from the time of its planning. The second film reportedly began working on the script in 2015 and finished it in 2016.

What could be the plot for Now You See Me 3?

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting story angles than the previous movies.

However, it (the plot) is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Albeit, the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, Now You See Me 3 will focus on a new style of robbery. Lionsgate hired Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for the third movie. Eric earlier worked as one of the writers for Top Gun: Maverick. He was nominated for Oscar for the black comedy crime film, American Hustle.

The president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane said, "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters."

"The Now You See Me franchise has been built on keeping the audience surprised and guessing. Any great magician knows you can't keep doing the same tricks. And Eric and his team of illusionists have something special up their sleeve for this new film," added Nathan Kahane.

Who are the cast for Now You See Me 3?

Jesse Eisenberg, who played the role of J. Daniel Atlas (a member of Four Horsemen) in Now You See Me 2, has confirmed that he would return to the third movie. Lizzy Caplan and Mark Ruffalo were previously said to be reprising the roles of Lula May and Dylan Rhodes Shrike respectively. According to several sources, Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch will join the cast.

The other stars, who could be back in the third sequel are Morgan Freeman (as Thaddeus Bradley), Dave Franco (Jack Wilder), Michael Caine (Arthur Tressler) and Woody Harrelson (Merritt McKinney).

Currently, there are no more apprises on Now You See Me 3. We will surely keep you updated on any news on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

