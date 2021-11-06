Woman pushed during quarrel dies in hospital; siblings booked
Two persons were booked on Saturday after a woman they allegedly pushed during a quarrel succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.
Two persons were booked on Saturday after a woman they allegedly pushed during a quarrel succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said. Gajanan Dayre and his brother had pushed their neighbour Asha Bhaurao Phulbandhe (50) during an argument on Thursday morning and she died while undergoing treatment on Saturday, a Parseoni police station official said.
''The kin of the woman had protested outside the police station demanding strict action. We have booked the Dayre siblings for culpable homicide not amounting to murder,'' he added.
