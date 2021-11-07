Astroworld performer SZA 'speechless' after 8 people died at festival

Singer-songwriter SZA mourned the demise of eight attendees at the Astroworld Festival. The 31-year-old star said that she was "speechless" after the deadly Travis Scott's Astroworld crowd crush that broke out hours after she had performed at the concert on Friday. On Saturday, the songstress shared that she was "still in shock" after learning about the deaths of eight festivalgoers.

"Speechless about last night I'm actually in shock n don't even know what to say," tweeted SZA. "Just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives," she added.

Also on Saturday, rapper Don Toliver, a Houston native who also performed at the festival, shared a short statement on his Instagram story. "Praying for all those we lost and their loved ones," he wrote. "Houston 4ever."

Rap star Master P, who also performed, shared his condolences to the lives lost. "I performed early in the day at AstroWorld but I was supposed to perform at night, because I had a show in Baltimore," he wrote on Instagram.

"I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man this was supposed to be a historical event," he added. In a second post, he further said, "Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know."

Other musicians also shared their reactions and condolences on social media. "Heart goes out for the lives lost and all those affected by what took place in Houston. It's all so unimaginable and very sad. Prayers up," tweeted Trey Songz.

"I have no words about what happened at astroworld. It's absolutely devastating," wrote Alison Wonderland. "All I can think about are the families & friends of the people who lost their lives at an event that is supposed to feel like a safe space." Country star Maren Morris, a Texas native, wrote, "Thinking of those who lost loved ones in Houston last night. No one should fear going to a show and not coming back safely."

Meanwhile, Kehlani tweeted, "not enough prayers in the world for the families of these kids and the kids themselves. not enough. no compensation could amount. this should never ever ever in a million years happen." As per People magazine, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed at a news conference on Saturday that eight people died in a mass casualty event at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston on Friday.

Among the dead are a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds and a 27-year-old. Another victim's age has not yet been identified. Turner said of the 25 people initially transported to the hospital, 13 remain hospitalised. Headliner Travis Scott issued a statement on Twitter on Saturday, saying his "prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival."

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life," he wrote. "I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need," he added.

50,000 fans attended the show, which led to a surge during Scott's performance at the festival outside NRG Park. At a press conference following the concert, Houston fire chief Samuel Pena clarified the timeline. He said that the crowd began surging forward at 9 pm, as there was panic involving people running for safety.

At that point, Scott paused his set several times to ask security to help out fans, and members of the fire department were sent into the dense crowd to rescue the injured. (ANI)

