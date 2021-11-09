Is Narcos: Mexico Season 4 possible? Why fans are still hopeful?

Netflix's one of the biggest crime dramas Narcos: Mexico Season 3 premiered on November 5, 2021, leaving fans wanting for more of it. So, will the series about the drug traffickers renew for another season? Netflix earlier confirmed that there will be no Narcos: Mexico Season 4 in the future. Plus, no further spin-off of the series has been announced so far.

Narcos: Mexico is a crime drama original Netflix series that retells the story of the Mexican drug war. It is based on the stories of real-life drug lords, including Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the head of the Juárez cartel. José MaríaYazpik plays Amado in this series. It also follows the life of Benjamín Arellano Félix (played by Alfonso Dosal.)

Although Netflix touted the third season as the final season of the crime drama, many fans believe that many stories were left unfinished at the end of the third season. Narcos: Mexico Season 3 ended with several loose ends. Some key characters survived at the end of the third season, and it is yet unclear what happened to them. This is exactly how the original Narcos series was concluded. It was ended after the third season.

This may be one of the causes Netflix won't be planning for Narcos: Mexico Season 4. The former showrunner, Eric Newman said in an interview, "We'll happen as long as they let us and as long as the medication war seethes — which, as you most likely are aware, there is no end. However, I would lie if I said I hadn't put a considerable amount of thought into where we would go." (via HITC)

Newman also put some interest in extending the story as season 2 of Narcos: Mexico showed the drug wars of the 80s while season 3 covered the 90s, and there are more than 20 years left to explore the ongoing war of drugs.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Narcos: Mexico Season 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers.

