Deepika Padukone marks 14 years in Bollywood with video from first film

It has been 14 years since audiences were introduced to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with the hit flick 'Om Shanti Om', starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-11-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 22:49 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It has been 14 years since audiences were introduced to Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who made her debut with the hit flick 'Om Shanti Om', starring opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. To mark the special day, Deepika took to her Instagram Story and posted a video of various beautiful moments from the film.

In the background, she chose the recently viral version of 'Ajab Si', sung by internet sensation Janani. The original song was sung by KK. The end of the video read, "14 years of Om Shanti Om'.

In the film, Deepika played a double role - Shantipriya and Sandhya aka Sandy after her reincarnation. Helmed by Farah Khan, the film also starred Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

After making a strong mark from her debut film, Deepika went on to deliver some major hits including 'Love Aaj Kal' (2009), 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' (2013), 'Tamasha' (2015), 'Padmaavat' (2018) and 'Chhapaak' (2020). 'Chhapaak', based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor, also marked Deepika's production debut in Bollywood.

Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next. She is also a part of 'The Intern' remake starring Amitabh Bachchan and will also be seen in 'Pathan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

