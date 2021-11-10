Midnight Mass Season 2: Michael Trucco weighs in on its possibilities!

After two supernatural horror miniseries, The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, Mike Flanagan is back with another horror series, Midnight Mass, which was released on Netflix on September 24, 2021. Now fans are wondering will there be Midnight Mass Season 2?

The bitter truth is there will be no Midnight Mass Season 2. It's a seven-episode limited series with an independent storyline. The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Mano, and Midnight Mass have three different stories. Although Midnight Mass Season 2 is not possible but we could see another spine-chilling drama created and directed by Mike Flanagan.

Recently, Michael Trucco (played as Wade Scarborough) shared with Metro.co.uk that they don't have any plan for Midnight Mass Season 2 but there has been some gossiping and whispering on it. Based on the positive reviews, many think there could be Midnight Mass Season 2.

"It does lend itself, the way it ended, there is a possibility of life beyond," he hinted. But he tells that "It's all hearsay and conjecture, and I don't know anything. But that has happened to other limited series that have had some degree of success: it was meant to be a one-off but there was so much demand for it."

However, if Midnight Mass Season 2 really happens in the future, Trucco will surely appear in the series. In Flanagan's 2016 film Hush, Trucco appeared and said he would like to do Midnight Mass season 2 "in a heartbeat."

Flanagan and production partner Trevor Macy said, "….and as an actor you dream about a scenario where you can be in a creative circle like that. But their intensely busy schedule, with multiple new projects already lined up, means 'their slate is so full …. I don't know how they would find the time [for Midnight Mass 2]'.

"Would I go back and do season 2? Yes. I would do it in a heartbeat," he added. "But I would do just about anything with Mike and Trevor. I'm just a satellite orbiting the Flaniverse."

Midnight Mass is centered on an isolated island community that experiences supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious priest. Rotten Tomatoes reports an 89% approval rating with an average rating of 8.30/10, based on 75 critic reviews. Critics praised Flanagan's direction, the performances, and the series' unique approach to the vampire genre.

