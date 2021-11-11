One Piece Chapter 1032: Sanji to win against Queen while Zoro vs. King’s fight continues

One Piece Chapter 1032 is going to be another vital chapter of the manga, but unfortunately, there will be a delay.

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1032 is on a weekly hiatus. While the scan and summary are yet to be out, the synopsis of the upcoming three chapters has been leaked. Before moving ahead, here's a quick recap.

In One Piece Chapter 1031, we saw X Drake attacking Apoo thinking that he is really weak. However, Yamato arrives at the right time and saves Apoo.

But guess what! Soon Yamato enters the room destroying the door. But the chapter also depicts the surprise entry of Yamato, who at last saves Apoo. Besides, Shanks the former member of the legendary Roger Pirates begins to move towards Onigashima in One Piece Chapter 1031. He is the only Yonko who does not possess any kind of Devil Fruit powers. And he is quite separate from others who acquired the devil Fruit power.

The Pirate Hunter, Roronoa Zoro will defeat King. Two CPO agents arrive in Onigashima castle to meet Robin and Brook. Mink advises them to escape from the castle. But while they were about to get out from the second floor of the castle, they were seen by the chief of the CPO.

On the other side, the fight between Sanji and Queen continues, and Sanji decides to destroy his Raid Suit. Sanji always loves and respects women even if she is his enemy. But knowing that he hit a woman for the first time, Sanji felt horrible and found Germa's technology to be at fault.

He finally cuts all his links with Germa's technology and decides to fight with his own strength.

As written above, the synopsis for One Piece Chapter 1032 is reportedly out. Although the insider didn't reveal their name, the post is reposted by another fan through social media, noted IBT.

In the original post, the insider wrote, "All chapter scripts are pre-written to follow the plot at a steady pace. Oda is turning the scripts into manga. They are talking a lot there about scripts, they say that the scripts are pre-written up to 1045."

He added, "Massive leak is due to preparation for episode 1000/filming of live-action, its chaos there, they don't pay attention this much to the leaks right now."

According to the synopsis, Sanji will power his strength and his fight with Queen will end in One Piece manga 1032. Sanji will win against Queen. One Piece Chapter 1032 will also highlight Zorovs and King's fight.

The upcoming chapters might show King will break Zoro's sword while the next Chapter will highlight the alteration of Zoro's swords into black blades. It would also showcase the awakening of the Pirate Hunter.

Additionally, the war between Luffy vs Kaido will be showcased in the upcoming installment. Besides, until today Big Mom is using her basic strength while fighting with Kid and Law. Will Big Mom is thinking for her next step will be shown in One Piece Chapter 1032.

However, fans have to wait a long to get all the storylines. One Piece Chapter 1032 is expected to release on November 21, 2021. Readers can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

