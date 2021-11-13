New 'Predator' movie is titled 'Prey', to release on Hulu in 2022

The prequel movie to classic movie ''Predator'' has been titled ''Prey'' and will make its debut on streaming service Hulu in 2022.

In some international markets, it will stream on Disney Plus under the Star brand, and in Latin America, it will premiere on Star Plus, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie, which comes from 20th Century Studios, will take place 300 years ago in the world of the Comanche Nation.

The story will follow Naru, a skilled warrior who fiercely protects her tribe as an alien Predator hunts them. Amber Midthunder will lead the movie and play the role of Naru.

Dan Trachtenberg, director of ''10 Cloverfield Lane'', will direct the movie with Jhane Myers serving as the producer.

''Prey'' will be the fifth instalment in the ''Predator'' franchise, which began with the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film ''Predator''.

The series centers on an advanced alien race called Predators which seek out the best prey in the galaxy.

