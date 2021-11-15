CW’s Charmed Season 4 is releasing in March 2022! Current status & more details!

Fans are happy that CW's hit reboot fantasy drama Charmed Season 4 has finally got its release date. The principal photography for Charmed Season 4 started on October 13, 2021. The series is based on Constance M. Burge's original series and has been developed by Amy Rardin, Jennie Snyder Urman, and Jessica O' Toole.

The original Charmed ran for eight seasons in the United States on The WB from October 7, 1998, through May 26, 1999.

CW's Charmed is a reboot series, giving it a modern spin for new viewers. The show has gained huge popularity. It follows the lives of three sisters—Macy, Mel and Maggie. After the death of their mother, they discover that they are The Charmed Ones, the most powerful trio of good witches, who are destined to protect innocent lives from demons and other dark forces.

The eldest sister Macy is a "practical, driven, and brilliant geneticist" with the power of telekinesis. The middle sister Mel is "a passionate, outspoken activist" and lesbian with the power of time-freezing, while the youngest Maggie is "a bubbly college freshman" with the power to hear people's thoughts.

Charmed Seasons 1 and 2 dropped on October 14, 2018 and October 18, 2019, respectively. But Season 3 faced little hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pushed back to January 24, 2021. The complete third season of Charmed was released on Netflix in July 2021. On November 5th, The CW confirmed that the series will be returning from March 11th, 2022.

Charmed Season 4 will see some changes. In the third season, we saw Macy die. There's another Charmed One turning up, but we don't know how she fits in or how she's related just yet. Australian actress Lucy Barrett has been cast as the new "Charmed One", replacing Madeleine Mantock who has been playing the eldest sister Macy Vaughn for the past three seasons since the reboot premiered in 2018.

Charmed Season 4 will also see the changes of showrunner. Charmed Season 4 is executive produced by Lieber, Renna and Falco, along with Kevin Dowling, Jennie Snyder Urman ("Jane TheVirgin"), Ben Silverman ("The Office"), Brad Silberling ("Jane The Virgin"), Howard Owens ("You vs. Wild"), Liz Kruger ("Girlfriends Guide to Divorce") and Craig Shapiro ("Salvation").

Per the logline, in Season 4 of "Charmed, "Mel and Maggie find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Evans) and Jordan (Donica) deeper into a twisted game, will this new trio be ready for what's to come?" By Variety.

