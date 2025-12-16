Left Menu

Controversial Caribbean Strikes: U.S. Defense Policy Under Scrutiny

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced there are no plans to release the unedited video of strikes on a suspected drug trafficking boat off Venezuela. Briefings were held for Senate and House members, raising concerns about the Trump administration's transparency and strategy. Opinions on the operation remain divided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:44 IST
Controversial Caribbean Strikes: U.S. Defense Policy Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Tuesday that the unedited video footage of the September 2 strikes on a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean will not be released. This decision follows established Department of Defense policies, he stated during a Capitol Hill briefing.

Alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Hegseth briefed Senate members amid rising concerns over the campaign targeting boats near Venezuela. The extensive operation has seen more than 20 strikes over three and a half months, resulting in over 80 fatalities.

Reactions from lawmakers were mixed. While Democrats criticized the lack of preparedness and clarity from the administration, Republicans largely supported the initiative as a necessary measure against drug trafficking. Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized the need for a change in Venezuela's leadership post-campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025