Controversial Caribbean Strikes: U.S. Defense Policy Under Scrutiny

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Tuesday that the unedited video footage of the September 2 strikes on a suspected drug trafficking vessel in the Caribbean will not be released. This decision follows established Department of Defense policies, he stated during a Capitol Hill briefing.

Alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Hegseth briefed Senate members amid rising concerns over the campaign targeting boats near Venezuela. The extensive operation has seen more than 20 strikes over three and a half months, resulting in over 80 fatalities.

Reactions from lawmakers were mixed. While Democrats criticized the lack of preparedness and clarity from the administration, Republicans largely supported the initiative as a necessary measure against drug trafficking. Senator Lindsey Graham emphasized the need for a change in Venezuela's leadership post-campaign.

