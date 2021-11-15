Left Menu

The 100 Prequel stuck in a deadlock: Know more details!

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 15-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 10:58 IST
CW is still on the discussion about whether there will be a spinoff of The 100. Image Credit: Facebook / The 100
The 100 Season 7 dropped its finale on September 30, 2020, on The CW. The seventh season was the final season of the science fiction television series, meaning that there won't be any more The 100 seasons for the diehard fans of the show.

In May of this year, it was reported that a prequel to The 100 is under development, and it may come to fruition very soon. Reports at the time also said that the series developer Jason Rothenberg started working on The 100 prequel back in 2019.

TV Line reported that the spinoff of The 100 would be titled 'The 100: Second Dawn' and would take place just two years after the apocalypse. The Shepherd Bill's daughter Callie might lead the series.

But according to a recent report, "100 prequel" is still not confirmed. Fans would be disheartened to hear this. According to recent updates, CW is still on the discussion about whether there will be a spinoff of The 100.

The CW boss Mark Pedowitz recently said "There are still discussions going on — it is not done in any way, shape or form," he said during The CW's upfront press call. "The discussions are still happening."

The official description for The 100: Second Dawn: "It is also known as the Second Dawn of Man or the Second Dawn of the Human Race, was a doomsday cult that was founded by Bill Cadogan before the Nuclear Apocalypse. The cult is the ancestors of both the Grounders and the Disciples, after some members chose to remain on Earth while others crossed over to Bardo."

Currently, there is no confirmation on The 100 prequel or the spinoff. Devdiscourse will come with more updates on upcoming shows. Till then stay tuned!

