Nitin Nabin Takes Charge: A New Chapter for BJP Leadership

Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed BJP national working president, marked his first day in office by meeting key party figures including L K Advani, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda to seek their blessings and guidance. His appointment is seen as a step towards strengthening the party’s organizational framework.

Nitin Nabin, newly appointed as BJP's national working president, began his tenure by seeking the counsel and blessings of significant party veterans and leaders. On his first day, Nabin met L K Advani, Amit Shah, and J P Nadda, expressing gratitude for their guidance and inspiration in his organizational responsibilities.

The BJP headquarters was alive with activity from morning as Nabin engaged with current and former ministers, including prominent leaders from various states. Among those present were Union ministers and state BJP leaders, emphasizing the wide-reaching support and expectations for Nabin's role in the party.

Nitin Nabin's appointment is seen as pivotal for enhancing BJP's approach to public service and nation-building. In his statements, Nabin highlighted the importance of making party workers feel valued and integral to the organization's mission. His leadership is anticipated to bring fresh direction to the party's activities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

