Supergirl Season 7 might not materialize but Kara could return in future!

CW superhero series, Supergirl has delivered the most incredible adventure and entertainment that the small screen viewers had ever seen. The series has won millions of hearts worldwide. Supergirl is the first female-led story for the small screen since Lynda Carter's Wonder Woman came to an end 36 years earlier.

Developed by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, and Andrew Kreisberg, the series originally aired on CBC in October 2015. After a six-year-long journey, the fifth season wrapped up quickly due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 17, 2020. The DC comic-based American television series Supergirl concluded with Season 6. It ended with a two-part series finale, with both parts broadcast on the same night of November 9, 2021.

In the final season, the story came to its natural ending, with Kara Danvers (played by Melissa Benoist) flying off to the future and joining the superheroes' team. Still, many fans are disheartened after hearing Supergirl Season 6 will be the final season and wondering if creators have a plan to make Season 7.

After the cancellation was announced of Supergirl Season 7, Melissa Benoist tells fans that kara's character inspired her in her personal life too.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement," Melissa shared on Instagram. "Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless.

"She's had that impact on me, too," Benoist continued. "She's taught me the strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful."

Why the Cw's popular superhero series come to an end?

There are several reasons for this. Firstly, in 2020, the CW and producers Warner Bros TV and Berlanti Productions announced that the drama would conclude with Season 6, which finally premiered this year.

The sudden decision was taken due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as the other shows of all the entertainment industries also suffered. The production of Supergirl Season 6 also badly suffered in the pandemic. The filming was also delayed as a result of the star Melissa Benoist's pregnancy.

Additionally, Supergirl is usually followed by three million viewers but the rate came down to almost half during Season 5. According to THR, highly, each episode of the fifth installment was viewed by 1.6 million per week.

However, that doesn't mean the end of Kara. She is willing to comeback if it makes sense for the character to be in the series and if the timing is right.

Recently, in an interview with EW, she said, "I am not opposed to putting on the suit again and I know there probably will be opportunities to," she says.

"It would have to feel right for the character and I know they would probably do it justice. I love playing with Grant Gustin. I love Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch on Superman & Lois. So no, I'm not opposed to it."

CW's DC Arrowverse Supergirl Season 7 doesn't seem possible. Kara could be back with a new form in the future. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

