‘Crash landing on You’ American remake announcement sparking mixed reactions among fans

Crash Landing on You emerged as 2020's one of the top 10 most-watched Netflix dramas. The acting performances of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin were highly praised by the viewers. Since Crash Landing on You dropped its finale on February 16, 2020 on tvN and Netflix, fans are wondering whether there would be Crash Landing on You Season 2 (CLOY Season 2).

Crash Landing on You has already become the highest-rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in the history of cable television. Allure Korea chose Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year' of 2020. The demand for the second season is severe across the world, which compelled fans to launch a petition in order to pressurize the creators to work on another season.

While there is no confirmation on Crash landing on You Season 2, the Korean company CJ ENM recently revealed that there will be an American remake of Crash landing on You.

At a conference on November 4, 2021, Kang Chul-ku, the CEO of Studio Dragon, the production company behind Crash Landing on You, said that the American remake is in the final stages of planning and development with Netflix U.S., reported Edaily.

"We are in the final stages of a contract with Netflix US in order to develop a remake of the drama Crash Landing On You. We are currently discussing five potential Netflix original series, and are compromising with AppleTV, Disney Plus, and more," said Kang Chul-ku.

But the news about the American remake of CLOY sparked mixed feeling among fans. Some are happy to hear the news, while some think that the remake could spoil the essence of the original K-drama.

Many fans across the world are mocking the decision of creating an American remake of Crash landing on You. A fan tweeted saying, "watching CLOY for the first time and I still don't understand how the US has the audacity to remake this show that is basically a tribute to the sense of mourning innate to all Koreans and anyone who has ever had their country torn apart by an imperial power."

Another user wrote, "cjenm plans for a cloy usa remake are in the making. SAY SIKE STOP RIGHT THERE THIS CANT HAPPEN."

Crash Landing on You is all about a South Korean chaebol heiress who, while paragliding in Seoul, South Korea, is swept up in a sudden storm, crash-lands in the North Korean portion of the DMZ, and meets a captain in the Korean People's Army. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

Some think that CLOY could take place in Mexico or Canada. It may destroy its uniqueness. A Twitter user wrote, "If they're making a CLOY Hollywood remake, where is Yejin landing? Not being allowed to cross the border and not knowing where she was from is pivotal for the plot... and if Hollywood will need to create fictional countries to make the plot fits, what's the point of a remake??"

One user said, Crash Landing on you is unique and the American adaption could not make any sense.

"Crash Landing on you is unique because it's NK and SK, because it's Hyun Bin and Son Yejin. You can't remake something unique, they were the only ones able to bring this story to life and no other people, no other place in the world can do it. Find your own ideas Hollywood."

Also Read: On My Block spinoff 'Freeridge': Updates on current status!