On My Block spinoff ‘Freeridge’: Updates on current status!

After keeping fans waiting for several months, On My Block Season 4 was launched on Netflix on October 4, 2021. The show's diverse cast, intricate storylines, and outstanding performances were praised by critics and earned rave reviews. The series stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia.

Fans are disheartened that there will be no On My Block Season 5. Netflix already decided it during the renewal of Season 4 back in January 2021. But Netflix is coming with an On My Block spin-off show, which is already underway, although the filming is yet to begin. On September 27, 2021, Netflix announced a spinoff of On My Block, titled 'Freeridge.' The creative team behind On My Block will remain the same for the spinoff series.

In an interview with Variety, Netflix's head of comedy, Tracey Pakosta, said: "While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of high school, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this On My Block spin-off.

"There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we're grateful to continue this journey with Lauren, Eddie, Jeremy, Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner."

Freeridge will star BryanaSalaz, the popular face of the NBC series 'The Voice'. She is presently starting with the Netflix series 'Team Kaylie'. The other main casts include KeylaMonterroso Mejia from Disney+ vampire-themed short 'Growing Fangs', Ciara Riley Wilson from Disney Channel's 'Kim Possible', Shiv Pai from Marvel/Netflix series 'Iron Fist Season 2'.

Salaz, Mejia, Wilson, and Pai already made an appearance in On My Block Season 4. The spinoff series will be a more female-driven show. It will say the story of four teens Salaz, Mejia, Wilson, and Pai and will reveal the different sides of the inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood.

Lauren Iungerich will be handling as the showrunner of Freeridge. While announcing the spinoff series she said "There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team" (via Variety).

The executive producer, Uyeshiro, Gonzalez said, "As we embark on Freeridge, a more female-driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies."

The release date for the spinoff series of On My Block is yet to be revealed. We will keep you updated. Stay tuned!

