My Hero Academia Chapter 334 spoilers: Final battle continues!

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 is the upcoming installment of the Japanese manga. The last chapter continues the Final Act of the series that shows IzukuMidoriya and the other heroes seeing the deadly form of AFO and TomuraShigaraki's attack on Tartarus after the war.

International Heroes joins the Pro Heroes to face the villains. America's number one hero has made her move to fight with the Japanese villain, Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 will focus on the final battle between Tomura Shigaraki vs. Star and Stripe. In Chapter 333, Tomura uses all his power to defeat Star but the situation is not under control.

All For One and Shigaraki fall into a crisis! Neither of them could stop their self-destruction. My Hero Academia Chapter 334 would see the conclusion of the incredible fight between the greatest villain vs Japanese heroes and the US Army. Both sides suffer losses, however, seemingly, the upcoming chapter of the Japanese manga will hint who could be defeated.

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 ends with the pilot shooting Shigaraki to stop him from reaching them. All For One decided to block the lasers, but "Inner Star" crushed the "Reflect Quirk." The real Star is turning into dust, and she thanks All Might while vanishing. she thanks All Might, who saved her and her sister in the past. TomuraShigaraki is restless and decides to escape from the battle as soon as possible. He said Star is "A Haunting image of All Might."

My Hero Academia Chapter 334 will be released on November 21 without any break. The raw scans are out on November 17, 2021. The English version is expected to be out by November 19, 2021, but these are not legal releases.

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 334 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and by confirmed sources.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and Manga Plus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225: The 3rd match between Chou-Chou & Sarada begins