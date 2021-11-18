Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225: The 3rd match between Chou-Chou & Sarada begins

The anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225 is titled "Showdown Between Best Friends." The close pals Uchiha Sarada and Akimichi Chou-Chou have qualified for the third round of the Chunin Exams. They will face each other in Boruto Episode 225.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225 will begin with the third Chunin match. Recently, the makers have dropped the official trailer for Boruto Episode 225, which shows Chou-Chou and Sarada are ready for their battle. Although they are good friends but it seems they could do anything to win the match.

The promo provides glimpse of the match between the two friends. In Boruto Episode 224, the second match was held between Iwabe Yuino vs. Wasabi Izuno after Inoji got defeated by Houki in the first match of Chunin Exams. As Iwabe and Wasabi enter the ring the environment gets electric. Wasabi's parents and grandmother arrive to cheer her in the match.

They were very happy that Wasabi will be the first clan who could be the Chunin of the village. In the battle, Wasabi can't concentrate on the match as her father constantly shouts by her name. Grabbing the opportunity, Iwabe uses Earth Style: Mountain Jutsu. Iwabe thinks he could catch Wasabi off guard. But Wasabi counters it by using another jutsu called Ninja Art: Cat Cloak and uses Meow strikes against him.

Meanwhile, Shinki arrives and asked Wasabi's father to not be over-excited and sit quietly to watch the match. Wasabi leads over Iwabe. Her parents were thinking that she will be the Hokage soon. Iwabe said he will become the first Hokage and he will not let Wasabi go-ahead before him. But Wasabi reveals her target is not to be a Hokage. She wants to become great Shinobi. While the two contestants are arguing with each other, suddenly Iwabe drops down his weapon. They were fighting by pulling each other's collars.

Konohamaru concluded the battle and declared Wasabi the winner of the battle. He also declares the upcoming face-off between Cho Cho and Sarada. On the other side, Boruto and Mitsuki are scrutinizing the sketch to track who took Amado away in Boruto Episode 225.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225 is scheduled to be released on November 21, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 224 can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese anime series. Watch the preview trailer of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 225 below with English subtitles.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1032: Zoro to defeat King with black blade sword (multiple fights expected)