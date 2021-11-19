River Where the Moon Rises Season 2: Is it still on the cards? Know in detail!

Seven months after the launch of the South Korean drama, River Where the Moon Rises, fans are ardently waiting for River Where the Moon Rises season 2. The K-drama made its debut on February 15, 2021, and dropped its finale on April 20, 2021, in 190 countries worldwide.

Although there was a controversy in the middle of the show, but the drama was praised by global audiences and critically acclaimed. After the release of the first six episodes over three weeks, the next telecast date was delayed because of Ji Soo's bullying scandal, leading to the actor's removal from the show. Then KBS2 introduced Na In-woo in the role of On Dal, replacing JiSoo. However, today we are not going to discuss that. We will highlight whether there are any chances of River Where the Moon Rises season 2.

Unfortunately, it looks like there is less possibility of having River Where the Moon Rises Season 2. The creators didn't provide any hints or any official updates on season 2 of the drama. Furthermore, Season 1 suffered enormous economic losses, as the production had to re-shoot the last two episodes, which was not an easy task.

But still, fans are hopeful to see River Where the Moon Rises Season 2 even though there are no such vital loose ends left to show in the next season. Some fans think the series could be extended as there is a lot to say in the story.

River Where the Moon Rises story synopsis

The series depicts the love story between Princess Pyeonggang and On Dal, characters from a classic Goguryeo folktale. River Where the Moon Rises is based on the 2010 novel, Princess Pyeonggang by film director and screenwriter Choi Sagyu.

Princess Pyeonggang (Kim So-hyun) was born a princess but raised an assassin. Upon learning the truth of her origins, she fights to win back her country and rightful throne from the corruption that has taken over.

A peace-loving man, On Dal (Na In-woo) is the exact opposite of the warrior princess. But as the two fall for each other, On Dal finds himself forsaking his principles in order to keep her safe. An endeavor that proves increasingly difficult, as players from all sides converge in a lethal battle for the throne.

Why fans think River Where the Moon Rises season 2 is possible?

The K-drama ended with King Yeongyang deciding to send his army to Adan Fortress where Pyeonggang and Dal would fight to defend it. Dal asked Pyeonggang and Jin to take the injured soldiers back to Pyeongyang Castle. However, the princess seemed to have other plans.

Dal was waiting for the Silla army to attack, but he would receive a letter from King Jinheung instead. Meanwhile, Pyeonggang would escape the Silla army camp with Mo Yong and Geon. So Dal would rush to save Pyeonggang, but he would finally find that Geon was fatally wounded.

Leaving injured Geon and Mo Yong behind, Pyeonggang and Dal would return to Adan Fortress. Just as they would come close to their troops, they'd hear Goguryeo's trumpet of victory. Pyeonggang and Dal would feel relieved but within a few minutes, they would face another surprise attack.

It seems there is a lot to say in the story. However, there is no official confirmation on the cancelation of the show. Moreover, typically, most of the K-dramas would complete in one season but we are seeing exceptions to that de-facto norm these days. Recent series like The Penthouse, Love Alarm, Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Kingdom have had more than one season. Therefore, we can expect and wait for River Where the Moon Rises Season 2.

