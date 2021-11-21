Art historian BN Goswamy's book on Indian arts to release next year

Celebrated art historian and critic BN Goswamy's latest will be hit the stands next year, Penguin Random House India (PRHI) announced the acquisition on Sunday.

The book, titled ''Conversations: India's Leading Art Historian Engages with 101 themes, and More'', will be published under the Penguin's 'Allen Lane' imprint. With this book, Goswamy opens a window to a wide range of subjects: on and around the arts. It not only invites those interested and literate in arts but also the general readers who want to take a dive into the field of the arts.

''I was not at all certain when I started writing these short essays - it was more than two decades ago, about where it was all going to go. But I have at least had the satisfaction that I wrote only about what I was touched by, or when something I read, or things happening around, touched off some thoughts within me,'' said Goswamy, a leading historian on Indian art.

Having taught at several universities in India and abroad, Goswamy is well-known for curating major exhibitions of Indian art at the world's leading museums.

Aiming to inspire readers to learn something fresh, revitalize their appreciation and expand their minds, the conversations in the book claims to be ''accessible, definitive, engaging, and comprehensive primer on art in India and South Asia''.

''Professor BN Goswamy is one of the foremost art historians of our times. This book, which will engage and interest readers to explore more on the subject, is going to be a major contribution to the field. We take immense pride in publishing Professor Goswamy’s new book from Penguin Random House India,'' said Premanka Goswami, executive Editor at PRHI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)