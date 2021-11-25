Delhi Assembly's peace & harmony committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts
Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.
The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel.
The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'.
