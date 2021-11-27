Hayao Miyazaki to come out of retirement for Studio Ghibli's new animated film

Celebrated anime director Hayao Miyazaki has announced that he is coming out of retirement once again to make a feature-length animated film for industry giant Studio Ghibli.

Miyazaki, globally renowned for directing the 2002 Oscar-winning Studio Ghibli movie ''Spirited Away'', made the revelation in an interview with The New York Times.

The upcoming movie is based on Genzaburo Yoshino's 1937 book ''How Do You Live?'' The story follows a teenage boy in Tokyo who moves in with his uncle after his father dies. The 80-year-old filmmaker said he was returning to the direction ''because I wanted to.'' Studio Ghibli co-founder and producer Toshio Suzuki described the upcoming film as "fantasy on a grand scale." Miyazaki has retired several times throughout his career with the first being in the late 1990s. He then returned for 2002's ''Spirited Away''. His last directorial venture was the 2013 World War II film ''The Wind Rises''.

